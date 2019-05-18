Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers in win
Peralta went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Giants.
Peralta put the Diamondbacks on the board with a solo shot off Jeff Samardzija in the fourth inning to notch his seventh homer of the season. He then tacked on another RBI in the seventh thanks to a fielding error by Brandon Belt. The big day was nice to see after the 31-year-old left Wednesday's game with trap tightness. He's now batting a lofty .318 to go with 30 RBI and 27 runs scored.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back in starting nine•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not worried about injury•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits with trap tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Drives in two runs•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers against Braves•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Resting in series opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...