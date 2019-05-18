Peralta went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Giants.

Peralta put the Diamondbacks on the board with a solo shot off Jeff Samardzija in the fourth inning to notch his seventh homer of the season. He then tacked on another RBI in the seventh thanks to a fielding error by Brandon Belt. The big day was nice to see after the 31-year-old left Wednesday's game with trap tightness. He's now batting a lofty .318 to go with 30 RBI and 27 runs scored.