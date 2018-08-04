Peralta went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Friday's win over the visiting Giants.

Peralta singled in the first inning, hit his 17th home run in the second and slashed a double -- his 22nd two-bagger of the year -- in the fourth, all off starter Chris Stratton. Peralta is now hitting .296/.355/.505 with 54 RBI and 50 runs on the year.