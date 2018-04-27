Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers Thursday
Peralta went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs scored Thursday against the Phillies.
Peralta was able to reach base four times, bringing his on-base percentage to .394 in 82 at-bats this season. He also hit his third home run and ninth extra-base hit of the season when he took Drew Hutchison deep in the third inning. His early season combination of power and on-base ability could make him very productive, as he has batted exclusively atop the Diamondbacks lineup this season.
