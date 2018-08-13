Peralta went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Reds.

Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt delivered back-to-back long balls in the ninth inning to put the finishing touches on the Diamondbacks' blowout win. The outfielder has been one of the majors' hottest hitters thus far in August, providing a .455 average and collecting nine extra-base hits (five home runs) over 10 games.