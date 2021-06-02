Peralta is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
The lefty-hitting Peralta takes a seat with southpaw David Peterson on the bump for the Mets in the series finale. The right-handed-hitting Tim Locastro will pick up a start in left field in place of Peralta.
