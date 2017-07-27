Diamondbacks' David Peralta: In Thursday's lineup
Peralta (knee) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Peralta took a seat on the bench Wednesday after fouling a ball of his knee during Tuesday's affair. The issue was minor, and Peralta slides back into left field in the leadoff spot for the series opener against St. Louis. Since the All-Star break, the 29-year-old is hitting .340/.367/.532 with two home runs and seven RBI in 47 at-bats.
