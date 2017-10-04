Peralta (neck, back) is in the lineup for Wednesday's wild-card game against the Rockies.

Peralta missed the regular-season finale with a back and neck tightness, but returns to the lineup for the one-game wild-card tilt against Colorado in the leadoff spot, while manning left field. Since the beginning of September, Peralta is hitting .253/.340/.363 with one home run, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored.