Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Knocks in two
Peralta went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Padres.
Peralta, whose hitting streak to start the season was snapped at 10 games earlier this week, continues to be the best hitter in the Diamondbacks lineup. He's hit safely in 12 of 13 games and hasn't been given an off day yet as the team's third batter. Now only if his teammates in front of him in the order can get on base so that his hits can produce runs. Arizona's leadoff batters have done well (.361 OBP) but the second-spot hitters are next to last in the league with a .213 OBP.
