Peralta went 2-for-4 with a run, RBI and strikeout in Arizona's 5-2 triumph over the Dodgers on Friday.

Peralta reached base in his final two at-bats with an RBI single in the seventh and single followed with a run in the ninth. The outfielder has cooled after a blistering month and a half to open the season and is now slashing .256/.323/.399.