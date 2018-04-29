Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Knocks two homers Saturday
Peralta went 3-for-4 with a walk and two solo homers Saturday against the Nationals.
Both of Peralta's homers came off Washington's starter Jeremy Hellickson, with the second one tying the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning and helping chase Hellickson. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. His impressive start to the season continues, as the 30-year-old is now slashing .322/.398/.556 with five homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs and one stolen base through 22 games.
