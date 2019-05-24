Peralta was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to right AC joint inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday.

Peralta has been held out of the lineup since being removed from Tuesday's matchup with a shoulder issue, and he'll need at least a short stint on the injured list to get right. He'll be eligible to return June 1. The Diamondbacks recalled Tim Locastro and Kevin Cron from Triple-A Reno in corresponding moves.