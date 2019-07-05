Peralta (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

It seems Peralta's MRI didn't show anything worse than right AC joint inflammation, which is great news, though Peralta will still require some down time. Peralta notched three hits Tuesday but has just a .730 OPS in 27 games since his initial return from the shoulder injury. Jarrod Dyson appears likely to see most of the time in left field in Peralta's absence, with Ketel Marte in center and Eduardo Escobar at second.