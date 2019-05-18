Peralta was scratched from Saturday's game against the Giants with a right trapezius injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

It's the same injury the kept Peralta out of action earlier in the week, as he apparently aggravated the issue on a dive in Friday's game. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day as manager Torey Lovullo believes it to be a minor issue. Blake Swihart will start in left field Saturday in his place.