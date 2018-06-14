Peralta went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.

He continues to swing a hot bat in June, hitting .348 (16-for-46) in 11 games on the month with five homers and 12 RBI. The power surge has given Peralta 12 home runs on the season, only two behind his total from all of last year and five back of the career-high 17 he smacked in 2015.

