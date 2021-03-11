Peralta batted lead off and went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Peralta went deep to lead off the game against Clayton Kershaw, who fed him a diet of fastballs. It was the first home run of Cactus League play for Peralta, who is expected to bat in the upper third of the order. Thus far in spring training, Peralta has hit leadoff (three games), batted second (one game) and third (two games).