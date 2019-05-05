Peralta went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 9-2 win over Colorado.

Peralta's third-inning blast was his fifth on the year and gave Arizona a 6-0 lead. The 31-year-old lefty is following up his breakout 2018 campaign pretty well so far. He has 19 extra-base hits and 23 RBI through 136 at-bats in 2019.

