Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Launches three-run shot
Peralta went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Dodgers.
Peralta landed the decisive blow Thursday, taking Rich Hill deep for his 26th home run of the season. The 31-year-old has already set a career-best in homers but isn't slowing down, smacking four in his past 10 games. He hasn't gotten much attention during his excellent season, as he ranks eighth in the National League in batting average (.303) and ninth in home runs.
