Peralta (quad) is starting in left field and leading off Wednesday against the Padres.

He left Monday's game with quad tightness and was held out Tuesday, but is back in there for the series finale, even with an off day coming Thursday. Peralta is hitting .226/.284/.274 in 62 at-bats this month, but will have a favorable matchup against righty Dinelson Lamet.

