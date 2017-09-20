Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leading off Wednesday
Peralta (quad) is starting in left field and leading off Wednesday against the Padres.
He left Monday's game with quad tightness and was held out Tuesday, but is back in there for the series finale, even with an off day coming Thursday. Peralta is hitting .226/.284/.274 in 62 at-bats this month, but will have a favorable matchup against righty Dinelson Lamet.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Available off bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Held out Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Removed with quad tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Doubles twice in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Drives in three Saturday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...