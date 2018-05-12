Peralta went 2-for-4 with his seventh home run of the season Friday in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 loss to the Nationals.

Peralta found success against Max Scherzer early on with both of his hits coming in the first two at-bats, but the Nationals ace buckled down thereafter, retiring 15 straight hitters before ceding the ninth inning to closer Sean Doolittle. With back-to-back two-hit showings and a .302/.390/.524 batting line for the season, Peralta has done his part to keep the Arizona lineup afloat, but he hasn't received much help from those behind him in the batting order. The Diamondbacks have scored four times or fewer in all but one of their 10 games in May, limiting Peralta to four runs and three RBI during that stretch.