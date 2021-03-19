Peralta went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Peralta, who batted leadoff for the seventh time during Cactus League play, hit his second home run of the spring. Ketel Marte is presumed to be the primary leadoff hitter for the Diamondbacks, but he's been dealing with a foot injury and now an ankle injury over the last week. Peralta has experience atop the order -- he's led off 120 games during his career, the second-most of any slot -- and could be in the mix if Marte is unavailable or is slotted elsewhere in the order. However it shakes out, Peralta will be part of the upper third of the order.