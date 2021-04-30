Peralta went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Peralta hit his league-leading fourth triple and stole his first bag of the season in the win. The 33-year-old outfielder is raking over the last two weeks, going 18-for-44 with six extra-base hits and 14 RBI over the last 11 games.