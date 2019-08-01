Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Logs three hits
Peralta went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees.
Peralta on Tuesday talked about the need to get his swing timing down, and he appears to have done just that Wednesday when he logged his first multi-hit effort since coming off the injured list.
