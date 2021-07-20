Peralta went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double in Monday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Peralta notched a two-out triple in the fifth but the Diamondbacks were unable to bring him home. A similar situation happened the next time up, as he hit a two-out double but was left stranded in scoring position once again. Monday was his first game with multiple extra-base hits since June 11 but his second game of the month with a triple. For the year, Peralta is slashing .254/.328/.399 with four homers, 41 RBI, 32 runs scored, a steal and a 32:53 BB:K over 345 plate appearances. He's showcasing underwhelming power, as his .399 slugging percentage would be the lowest mark of his career.