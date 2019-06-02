Manager Torey Lovullo feels the at-bats Peralta (shoulder) gets in extended spring training games may be enough to activate him off the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Peralta took eight at-bats during an game Saturday, and Lovullo said he got through them fine. "It hasn't been a tremendous amount of time where he's stepped out," Lovullo said. "I think the at-bats he can get here (in extended) would be sufficient for me." Peralta was eligible to come off the injured list Saturday. Lovullo said they'll see how the outfielder feels Sunday before determining the next step.