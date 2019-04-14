Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Nails pinch-hit homer
Peralta knocked a three-run, pinch-hit home run in Sunday's 8-4 win over San Diego.
Peralta was getting his first day off of 2019 and still managed to keep his hot bat alive. He's been held hitless in just one game this season and owns a .373/.400/.597 slash line with 11 extra-base hits.
