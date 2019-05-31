Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Nearing game action
Peralta received a cortisone injection in his right shoulder earlier this week and could play in an extended spring training game as soon as Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Peralta got a shot in his AC joint a few days ago, and he's expected to see game action over the weekend, assuming all goes according to plan. The outfielder was moved to the injured list May 24 due to inflammation in his AC joint, though his recovery appears to be moving quickly.
