Diamondbacks' David Peralta: No activity yet
Peralta (shoulder) has yet to participate in baseball activities, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo isn't ruling out Peralta returning when eligible Saturday but acknowledges that's a long shot. "I don't think if you're gone for 10 days you need a rehab assignment," Lovullo said, "but if it lingers much longer than that we'll have a different conversation I'm sure." Blake Swihart, who started in in left field Wednesday, and Tim Locastro are filling in while Peralta rehabs.
