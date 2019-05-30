Peralta (shoulder) has yet to participate in baseball activities, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo isn't ruling out Peralta returning when eligible Saturday but acknowledges that's a long shot. "I don't think if you're gone for 10 days you need a rehab assignment," Lovullo said, "but if it lingers much longer than that we'll have a different conversation I'm sure." Blake Swihart, who started in in left field Wednesday, and Tim Locastro are filling in while Peralta rehabs.