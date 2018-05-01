Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not in lineup Tuesday
Peralta (hand) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Peralta will remain sidelined for Tuesday's game after exiting Monday's contest with a right hand contusion. While X-rays on his wrist came back clean, it's still unclear when he'll be ready to rejoin the starting lineup. For now, Daniel Descalso is starting in left field and batting leadoff in his stead.
