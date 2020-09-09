Peralta isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Peralta has recorded hits in each of the past four games, and he'll get a breather Wednesday. Daulton Varsho will start in left field with Wyatt Mathisen entering the lineup at third base.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Records two hits•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Crosses home plate in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Receives day off Wednesday•