Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not in Thursday lineup
Peralta is absent from the Diamondbacks' lineup Thursday.
With the Cubs deploying left-hander Jose Quintana for the Thursday start, the lefty-hitting, platoon-inclined Peralta will take a seat, with Gregor Blanco taking over as both leadoff hitter and left fielder. Peralta may also hit the pine Friday, as Arizona is scheduled to face Giants ace southpaw Madison Bumgarner, though right-hander Matt Cain's Saturday assignment should return Peralta to the card.
