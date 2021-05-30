Peralta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Peralta has a .645 OPS over his past 10 games and will take a seat Sunday for the first time since May 13. Tim Locastro will start in left field for the Diamondbacks in the series finale.
