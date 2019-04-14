Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting Sunday
Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Padres.
Peralta will hit the bench for the first time this season and is slashing .364/.391/.545 with nine doubles and one home run through 15 games. Tim Locastro will bat leadoff and start in left field Sunday for the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Knocks in two•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Extends hitting streak•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Continues hot start•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Goes yard in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Slumping in spring•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Reaches agreement with Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...