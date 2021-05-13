Peralta isn't starting Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Peralta will get a breather after he went 4-for-13 with four extra-base hits, four RBI, two runs and two strikeouts in his last three games. Josh Rojas will start in left field while Tim Locastro enters the lineup in center.
