Peralta went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 win over the Astros on Friday.

It was only the second multi-hit effort for Peralta in Arizona's last 21 games, but that's done little to take the shine off what has been an outstanding second half for the outfielder. Over 46 appearances since the All-Star break, Peralta has hit .330 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI and 28 runs, ranking no worse than third on the team in each of those respective categories during that span.