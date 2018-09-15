Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Notches three hits in series opener
Peralta went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 win over the Astros on Friday.
It was only the second multi-hit effort for Peralta in Arizona's last 21 games, but that's done little to take the shine off what has been an outstanding second half for the outfielder. Over 46 appearances since the All-Star break, Peralta has hit .330 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI and 28 runs, ranking no worse than third on the team in each of those respective categories during that span.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench vs. lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homer, steal in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Plates run off bench•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat after tweaking ankle•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Tallies three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...