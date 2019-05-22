Peralta was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres due to soreness in his right shoulder, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Peralta was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a right trapezius injury, but it's unclear if he's dealing with lingering soreness from that injury or has a different issue. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive the day off Wednesday with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.