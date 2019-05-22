Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Nursing sore shoulder
Peralta was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres due to soreness in his right shoulder, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Peralta was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a right trapezius injury, but it's unclear if he's dealing with lingering soreness from that injury or has a different issue. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive the day off Wednesday with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.
