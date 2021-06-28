Peralta is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals.
Peralta started the past five games (all against right-handed pitchers) and will take a seat Monday with southpaw Wade LeBlanc on the mound for St. Louis. Josh Rojas will shift to left field while Eduardo Escobar covers the keystone.
