Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench vs. lefty
Peralta is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rockies.
Peralta will head to the bench with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the hill for Colorado. In his place, Jon Jay will man left field and bat atop the Diamondbacks' order.
