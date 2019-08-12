Peralta is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks haven't indicated that Peralta is dealing with an injury, so his absence from the lineup Monday comes as a surprise after he received the day off in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers. Perhaps manager Torey Lovullo was eager to give the veteran outfielder a more extended break with Peralta struggling to return to form at the plate since returning from a shoulder injury July 24. In his last 15 games, Peralta has slashed .224/.345/.347 with only four extra-base hits.