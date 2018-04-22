Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out of lineup Sunday
Peralta is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Peralta will get the day off following eight consecutive starts in which he went 10-for-33 with four doubles and three RBI. The speedy Jarrod Dyson will occupy left field and bat leadoff in his stead.
