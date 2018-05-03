Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out of lineup Thursday
Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Peralta went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in his return to action Wednesday after missing Tuesday's game with a minor wrist ailment, but he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series finale to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup against Alex Wood. Chris Owings will start in left field and occupy the leadoff spot in his stead.
