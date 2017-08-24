Play

Peralta is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Mets.

Peralta will receive a rare day off, as this marks the first time since Aug. 3 that the outfielder is out of the lineup while on the active roster. Besides missing three games due to the birth of his child, Peralta has been a reliable force in the Arizona order this month, starting in 18 of the 22 games and hitting .296/.370/.479 with three home runs and nine RBI in that span. Gregor Blanco will draw the start in left field while batting leadoff for Thursday's matinee affair.

