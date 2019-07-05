Peralta (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.

We're still waiting on the results of Peralta's MRI. He left Wednesday's game after feeling discomfort in his right shoulder, the same shoulder that's been bothering him since late May. The overall numbers still look great, but Peralta hasn't been the same hitter since this issue popped up and it would not be a surprise if he were held out at least through the break. Jarrod Dyson starts in left field.