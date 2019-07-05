Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out of lineup
Peralta (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.
We're still waiting on the results of Peralta's MRI. He left Wednesday's game after feeling discomfort in his right shoulder, the same shoulder that's been bothering him since late May. The overall numbers still look great, but Peralta hasn't been the same hitter since this issue popped up and it would not be a surprise if he were held out at least through the break. Jarrod Dyson starts in left field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...