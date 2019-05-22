Peralta (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Blake Swihart gets the nod in left field. Peralta was removed from Tuesday's game with right shoulder soreness, and it only makes sense that he would sit out Wednesday's afternoon content with an off day to follow Thursday. The Diamondbacks' training staff figures to give Peralta a long look over Friday to determine his weekend availability. His current issue is said to be related to the trapezius injury he suffered last week when he dove for a ball.