Peralta is out of the lineup Wednesday with a sore hand, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

It will be Peralta's second straight day off. He dealt with the same issue back in spring training but was fine to start the season. There haven't been any reports that the issue is a major one, and the Diamondbacks have a day off Thursday, so he could be back in action Friday against the Dodgers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories