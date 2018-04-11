Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out with hand soreness
Peralta is out of the lineup Wednesday with a sore hand, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
It will be Peralta's second straight day off. He dealt with the same issue back in spring training but was fine to start the season. There haven't been any reports that the issue is a major one, and the Diamondbacks have a day off Thursday, so he could be back in action Friday against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Drives in two runs•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Goes 2-for-3 against Cardinals•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Receives first day off•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers against Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Delivers three-hit performance•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...