Peralta served as a pinch hitter and grounded out in his lone at-bat Wednesday against the Orioles.

Peralta was activated off the injured list Wednesday after a brief stay in the rookie-level Arizona League. Manager Torey Lovullo would not confirm Peralta will start Friday when the Diamondbacks travel to Florida for a series against the Marlins, but a return to the starting lineup is inevitable.

More News
Our Latest Stories