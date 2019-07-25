Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Pinch hits Wednesday
Peralta served as a pinch hitter and grounded out in his lone at-bat Wednesday against the Orioles.
Peralta was activated off the injured list Wednesday after a brief stay in the rookie-level Arizona League. Manager Torey Lovullo would not confirm Peralta will start Friday when the Diamondbacks travel to Florida for a series against the Marlins, but a return to the starting lineup is inevitable.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back from IL•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Feeling good in rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets four plate appearances•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: To take at-bats•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Rehab, return this week?•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes swings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start