Peralta (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Peralta has been battling problems with his right shoulder all season, with this being his third stint on the injured list with that issue alone. When on the field, he's remained effective by hitting .275/.343/.461. However, he's managed to rack up only 423 plate appearances as a result of the nagging injury. Tim Locastro was called up to replace Peralta, and he'll likely split time with Josh Rojas and Jarrod Dyson in the outfield.

