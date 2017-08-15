Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Placed on paternity list
Peralta was placed on the paternity list Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
This explains Peralta's absence from Monday's lineup. He'll be away from the team for up to three days as he awaits the birth of his child. Gregor Blanco will likely fill in for Peralta in the outfield until he returns, while reliever J.J. Hoover was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.
