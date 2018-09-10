Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Plates run off bench
Peralta (ankle) entered Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Braves as a pinch hitter, delivering an RBI single in his lone plate appearance.
Peralta was dropped from the starting nine for the first time in 10 games in the series finale after tweaking his left ankle in Saturday's contest. The fact that he was summoned for the pinch-hit appearance suggests that the injury is only a minor concern, making it likely that Peralta will rejoin the lineup at some point during the Diamondbacks' four-game series in Colorado that begins Monday.
