Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Posts three hits
Peralta went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs in an 8-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Friday.
The 31-year-old began the week 0-for-7 in his first two games since returning from a shoulder injury, but he's now 5-for-9 (.556) in the last pair of contests. Peralta may not reach the 30-homer plateau as he did for the first time last season, but he is putting together another fine offensive season. Peralta is batting .309 with a .527 slugging percentage, eight home runs, 34 RBI and 30 runs in 207 at-bats this year.
