Peralta went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double Friday in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Rockies.

Removed from the leadoff role in late May after a prolonged dry spell, Peralta has most commonly served as the Diamondbacks' No. 5 hitter, batting out of that spot in six of his last nine starts. Peralta's chances of reemerging as the Diamondbacks' primary table setter -- at least against right-handed pitching -- may have evaporated following the acquisition of on-base maven Jon Jay from the Royals earlier this week, but Peralta should benefit from increased run-producing chances with the bats of Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb beginning to heat up ahead of him in the order. Peralta has homered four times and has driven in seven runs over his past eight contests.